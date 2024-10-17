Timothy J. Jahnke Sells 20,000 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,189.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,106. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,738,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,041,000 after purchasing an additional 131,683 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,138,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,286,000 after buying an additional 265,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 24.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,751,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,485,000 after buying an additional 339,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,000 after buying an additional 465,701 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

