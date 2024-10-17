TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after buying an additional 1,002,121 shares during the last quarter. XN LP increased its stake in TKO Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $127.74 on Thursday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -133.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.59.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

