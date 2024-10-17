Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $194.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.70. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

