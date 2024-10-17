Transform Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 720 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $306.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.41. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.17 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 577.81, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

