Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W lowered Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,598 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,353,000 after acquiring an additional 834,048 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,112,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,957,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.