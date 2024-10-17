Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,482 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Crane by 103.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,216,000 after purchasing an additional 685,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crane by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Crane by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 727,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,354,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,833,000 after buying an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

NYSE CR opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $163.39.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

