U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $52.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens from $49.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,371,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,051,096,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,228,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,312,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,523,000 after buying an additional 94,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,376,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,364,000 after buying an additional 325,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,478,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,295,000 after acquiring an additional 271,078 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

