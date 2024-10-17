Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $4.57 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $7.62 or 0.00011299 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and approximately $145.81 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

