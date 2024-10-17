United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,925 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,914 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after acquiring an additional 449,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.6 %

UPS opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.