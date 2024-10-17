UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $6.93. UP Fintech shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 5,091,208 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in UP Fintech by 53.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 52.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,112,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 384,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 162.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 100.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.