Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB) Director Acquires $14,025,000.00 in Stock

Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) Director Erez Chimovits acquired 825,000 shares of Upstream Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,554,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,432,841. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Upstream Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 420,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,653. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

About Upstream Bio

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.