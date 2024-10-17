UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

URGN stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $295.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.11.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UroGen Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

