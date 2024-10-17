Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50). 181,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 192,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

Van Elle Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Van Elle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Van Elle’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Van Elle’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Van Elle

In other news, insider Graeme Campbell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,058.24). 9.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a geotechnical and ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers ground investigation solutions, including cable percussion and rotary drilling, dynamic sampling and probing, and engineering data and reporting; static load, dynamic, and pile integrity testing services; geotechnical engineering solutions, such as compaction, and drilling and bulk infill grouting; and slope stabilization solutions comprising retaining structures, ground anchors, soil nails, and rock bolts and netting solutions.

