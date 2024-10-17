Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Mayport LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mayport LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 7.6% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mayport LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $23,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 374,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,175,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VXF opened at $187.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $187.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.72.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.