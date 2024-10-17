Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 257,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,155. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.