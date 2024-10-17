Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,556,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 441,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 425,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $209.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $210.83.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

