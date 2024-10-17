Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.65. 177,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,472. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $270.79.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

