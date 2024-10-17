Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is FLC Capital Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 2.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 140,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 100,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.