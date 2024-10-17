Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $265.76 and last traded at $265.02, with a volume of 8342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.06.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.824 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 294,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 15.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth $25,526,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth $2,098,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

