Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $265.76 and last traded at $265.02, with a volume of 8342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.06.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.824 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
