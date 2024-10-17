Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Reduced by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $242.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $242.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.55.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

