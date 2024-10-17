Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 291.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $29,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $204.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $205.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.