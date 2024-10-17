Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after purchasing an additional 432,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after purchasing an additional 180,857 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $177.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $177.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

