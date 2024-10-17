Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.23 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Velas has a market capitalization of $30.23 million and $497,276.18 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00041533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,641,298,356 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

