Verge Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $62.31 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,110.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00546879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00107078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00230266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00028166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00074597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

