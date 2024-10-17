Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,795,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,766,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 299,562 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,518,000 after purchasing an additional 37,617 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 235,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Veritex by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 86,327 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

