Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $116.19 and last traded at $114.76. 3,331,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,339,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.69.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 218,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.