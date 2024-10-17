VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 96,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The company has a market cap of $33.65 million, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $74.94.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.50%.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

