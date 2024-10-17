Vistra (NYSE:VST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock.

VST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $135.66 on Monday. Vistra has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.