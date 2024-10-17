Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.