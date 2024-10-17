Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

