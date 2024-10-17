Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $215,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

CAT stock opened at $393.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

