Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,603 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $333.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $339.78.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.55.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

