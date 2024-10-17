Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,411,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,617,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,402,000 after acquiring an additional 544,767 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,403,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,789,000 after purchasing an additional 69,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $93.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.31. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.123 dividend. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.08%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

