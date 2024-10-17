Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $12,668,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 702,030 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,019,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

