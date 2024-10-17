W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $68.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. W. R. Berkley traded as high as $61.29 and last traded at $60.78, with a volume of 292002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on W. R. Berkley

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 77.5% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 43,787 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.