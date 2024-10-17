Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.89. 4,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 692% from the average session volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Wajax Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

