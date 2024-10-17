Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Walmart by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 48,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Walmart by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 210,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,651,000 after buying an additional 136,457 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 133,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 89,248 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.88. 3,609,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,127,400. The company has a market capitalization of $650.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.