Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TotalEnergies (TTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) recently:
- 10/10/2024 – TotalEnergies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – TotalEnergies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/3/2024 – TotalEnergies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “hold” rating.
- 10/2/2024 – TotalEnergies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/30/2024 – TotalEnergies was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/27/2024 – TotalEnergies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE TTE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.00. 1,072,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,942. The company has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $74.97.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
