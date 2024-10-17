Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TotalEnergies (TTE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) recently:

10/10/2024 – TotalEnergies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – TotalEnergies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/3/2024 – TotalEnergies was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2024 – TotalEnergies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/30/2024 – TotalEnergies was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2024 – TotalEnergies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $72.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE TTE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.00. 1,072,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,942. The company has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

