Wells Fargo & Company Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $75.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 143,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,704. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,276,000 after buying an additional 274,876 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,899,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,864,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,349,000 after buying an additional 189,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,002,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.