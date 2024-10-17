Wells Fargo & Company Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $109.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shares of BA opened at $154.86 on Monday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.00. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

