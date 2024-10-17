Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.9 %
TSE:WCP opened at C$10.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$11.35. The company has a market cap of C$6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total transaction of C$204,400.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
