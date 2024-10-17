WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.28 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $233,193.74 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00107341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010927 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 364.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

