William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $72.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 108.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 17.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.