WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.130-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. WNS also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.13-4.35 EPS.

WNS stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $72.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

