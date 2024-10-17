WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.130-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. WNS also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.13-4.35 EPS.
WNS Price Performance
WNS stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $72.57.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that WNS will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
