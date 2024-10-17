Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 524,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,059,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 216.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after buying an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 302,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,928,000 after acquiring an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,610. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Fabrinet stock opened at $262.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.75. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $149.19 and a 1-year high of $278.38. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

