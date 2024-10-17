Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $226.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.