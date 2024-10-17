Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,353,653.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,429,961. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $290.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

