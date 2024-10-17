Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $916.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $919.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $855.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $870.88 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

