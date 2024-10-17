Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 617.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

