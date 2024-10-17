Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $628,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $306.24 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.81, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.41.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.